100 hotel guests evacuated on Jean Rey Square
A hundred hotel guests had to be evacuated from a hotel on the Jean Rey Square in Etterbeek (Brussels) due to a fire on Thursday night. Nobody was hurt but all the hotel guests had to be evacuated and were taken to another hotel belonging to the same chain.
It was a neighbour who alerted the fire service to the blaze around 11:15 on Thursday evening. The fire started on an inner courtyard but soon spread to the first floor via the outer wall of the building. Smoke soon filled the hotel’s corridors.
Police from Elsene and the City of Brussels helped to evacuate guests to a meeting room at a nearby hotel. Police cordoned off the area and supervised the evacuation on foot to a hotel belonging to the same chain.
Fire-fighters soon had the blaze under control but the cause of the fire still needs to be established.
Water from sprinklers damaged several electricity mains in the building and electricity has had to be cut off.