18-year-old stabbed on Antwerp tram

The victim, who was stabbed several times, is thought to have stopped the tram after the incident by pulling the emergency cord. The tram ground to a halt at the Sportpaleis premetro station that was evacuated for a while.

An investigation is underway to establish what exactly happened. A spokeswoman for the prosecutor’s office wouldn’t be drawn on the motive or the identity of victim and assailant. It remains unclear whether they were known to each other.

The police and emergency services response to the attack disrupted tram traffic in Antwerp for a while.