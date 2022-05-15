Belgium disappoints at Eurovision

Belgium received 64 points managing to beat Armenia and Finland.

Jérémie Makiese, an entry selected by Belgium’s Francophone broadcaster RTBF, was the 16th performer to take to the stage.

VRT’s Peter Van de Veire described Jérémie as a lad with an awful lot of charisma, discipline and a great voice: “You can hear he is a great Michael Jackson fan and every time he sings his song, he does this in a different way”.

Jérémie received votes from the jury comprised of music industry figures but failed to impress voters across Europe taking only 5 points from televoters.

VRT’s Gianni Paelinck told flandersnews: “Jérémie need not reproach himself though his act may have been too tame and its visualisation wasn’t great”.