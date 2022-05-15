Cars seized following street races

Police received several reports of inappropriate and unsafe driving and street racing on the Mahatma Gandhi Street. A police patrol stopped the cars and asked drivers to modify their driving style.

Later on police were alerted to the use of Bengal lights at a wedding procession. The drivers stopped earlier in the day were also taking part. Witnesses speak of speeding, while numberplate recognition cameras were able to register violations of the traffic code.

By 6PM police had managed to locate three of the vehicles involved in these offences. All three were impounded.