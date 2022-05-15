Congestion on inner orbital as Troon Tunnel is renovated

Starting Monday all traffic heading towards Zuid or the South Station will be restricted to one lane. Road works mean fewer lanes will be available in other tunnels in the vicinity including Kunst-Wet and the Naamse Poort.

Drivers coming from Louiza and heading towards Kunst-Wet or Belliardstraat will have to drive at ground level from Naamse Poort. Motorists coming from Madou heading towards Naamse Poort will be forced to drive at ground level from Kunst-Wet.

The entire situation will be reversed in October when the tunnel towards Zuid will be closed. The Troon Tunnel will reopen at the end of January 2023.