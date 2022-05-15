Flemings haven’t yet warmed to heat pumps

The situation is set to change radically as gas heating in new builds will be banned starting 2026. Heat pumps fuelled by electricity provide a sustainable form of heating that unlike gas heating doesn’t emit greenhouse gases.

The fear is that the new builds with gas heating constructed today will be responsible for greenhouse gas emissions for many decades to come.

Fortunately, hardly any new homes are being heated using heating fuel. In 2020 there were 37 applications representing 0.12% of Flemish new builds. District and biomass heating remain rarities.

Heat pumps are being installed more frequently in non-residential buildings like schools and offices. Here 71% of builds use heat pumps sometimes in conjunction with solar panels.

The cost of a heat pump installation remains the main obstacle to greater private use. An installation can easily set you back 12,000 euros, while a gas boiler only costs a couple of thousand euros.

This year for the first time the rise in gas prices meant that heat pumps became cheaper to run than gas heating.