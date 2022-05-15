Sewage analysis: “a great way to monitor public health”

Techniques used to analyse sewage can identify one or two individuals in a block of flats. The reliability of analyses does depend a little on the corona variant. “Alfa and delta were easy to detect” says Van Ranst “while for omicron the BA.1 subvariant is harder to detect than BA.2”.

The virologist believes analyses of sewage can form a useful pointer for municipal authorities when monitoring public health.

“In this way you can identify the presence of epidemics in individual neighbourhoods earlier. Then you can start screening individual areas. The technique also identifies other viruses included in defecation. If rolled out to an entire city you can monitor which viruses are in circulation”.

Similar analyses may also be useful to detect the presence of the adenovirus linked to the recent outbreak of a new hepatitis variant in children.