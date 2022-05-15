Toddler dies after kick from horse

The child visited the rising school with his parents yesterday evening. At one point the parents lost sight of their offspring giving a horse the opportunity to kick the bairn.

The accident happened around 10PM. The child was immediately taken to hospital in a critical condition before succumbing to its injuries.

Investigators will now check whether all safety procedures were followed at the riding school. Lieselotte Claessens of the prosecutor’s office says indications point to a tragic accident.