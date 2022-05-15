Zinneke Parade is back after pandemic woes

Held every two years the parade was cancelled in 2020 but that gave the 17 Zinnodes, the groups taking part, more time to prepare their acts, installations and choreography. In all 1,150 people participated in the parade including 115 artists from across the country.

The Zinneke Parade was created in 2000 when Brussels was one of the European cities of culture. The idea was to stage a major party involving people from different cultures and building bridges between the city’s 19 municipalities by mobilising social cultural organisations.