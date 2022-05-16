Flemish PM visits Lithuania to strengthen ties with the Baltic States and offer support to the opposition in Belarus
The Flemish Prime Minister Jan Jambon (nationalist) is on a two-day visit to Lithuania. During the visit Mr Jambon hopes to strengthen ties between Flanders and Lithuania and to highlight the Flemish government's "Nordic Strategy". Also on the Flemish PM’s agenda will be a meeting with the Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tichanovskaya, who is currently in exile in Lithuania.
On Monday afternoon Mr Jambon is due to meet the Lithuanian Prime Minister, Ingrida Simonyte, in Vilnius. A visit to the Museum of Modern Art is also planned, as part of meeting between the Flemish PM (who is also Culture Minister) with Lithuanian Minister of Culture Simonas Kairys.
During the political meetings scheduled for the next two days, Mr Jambon will reaffirm Flanders’ “Nordic Strategy”. The Nordic Strategy involves Flanders developing diplomatic, economic and cultural ties with the Baltic States, Scandinavian countries and The Netherlands.
Support for the Belarusian opposition
Also on the agenda is a meeting with Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tichanovskaya. Ms Tichanovskaya is seen by the West as the rightful winner of Belarus' August 2020 presidential elections. However, she was forced to flee her country when Alexander Lukashenko, who has ruled Belarus since the 1990s, was officially declared winner.
Through the meeting, Mr Jambon hopes to show support “to one of the most important opponents of the Belarusian regime" and show that Flanders is greatly values human rights and democratic principles.
This first day of the visit will end with a dinner attended by numerous Lithuanian VIPs. It is expected that the geopolitical situation in Lithuania and the Baltic region as whole will be discussed as will the war in Ukraine.
Attracting investments in the biotech industry
On Tuesday, the focus will switch to the Flemish biotechnology industry with an informal visit to the office of the Flemish agency for international affairs FIT (Flanders Investment & Trade) in Vilnius, followed by a breakfast seminar on life sciences. Jan Jambon and the Lithuanian Economy Minister will hold short speeches at the start of the meeting. Through his presence, Mr Jambon hopes to raise awareness of Flanders as a place for investment in life sciences and to promote several cooperation projects.
After a brief tour of Vilnius’ Old Town and a visit to the Trakai Castle about thirty kilometers from the capital, the Flemish delegation will visit the technological company Brolis Semiconductors. The company, which focuses on infrared light sources for all kinds of applications, opened research and development office in Ghent (East Flanders) in 2017 and is planning to expand its activities in Flanders.
The two-day program will end on Tuesday evening with a guided tour of the Palace of the Grand Dukes of Lithuania. Initially, it was planned that Jan Jambon would also travel to Estonia and Latvia after Lithuania. However, this eventually canceled due to scheduling issues.