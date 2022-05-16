Flemish PM visits Lithuania to strengthen ties with the Baltic States and offer support to the opposition in Belarus

On Tuesday, the focus will switch to the Flemish biotechnology industry with an informal visit to the office of the Flemish agency for international affairs FIT (Flanders Investment & Trade) in Vilnius, followed by a breakfast seminar on life sciences. Jan Jambon and the Lithuanian Economy Minister will hold short speeches at the start of the meeting. Through his presence, Mr Jambon hopes to raise awareness of Flanders as a place for investment in life sciences and to promote several cooperation projects.

After a brief tour of Vilnius’ Old Town and a visit to the Trakai Castle about thirty kilometers from the capital, the Flemish delegation will visit the technological company Brolis Semiconductors. The company, which focuses on infrared light sources for all kinds of applications, opened research and development office in Ghent (East Flanders) in 2017 and is planning to expand its activities in Flanders.

The two-day program will end on Tuesday evening with a guided tour of the Palace of the Grand Dukes of Lithuania. Initially, it was planned that Jan Jambon would also travel to Estonia and Latvia after Lithuania. However, this eventually canceled due to scheduling issues.