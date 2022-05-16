Money time in the Belgian top-flight

A 1-3 win away at Royal Antwerp FC was enough to ensure Club Brugge of their third straight Belgian League Championship title, the 18th in the Club’s history. Later, Union Saint-Gilliose once again got the better of RSC Anderlecht. Union ensured themselves of 2nd place with a 0-2 against their neighbours. This means that next weekend’s game will simply be played for pride as the die have now all be cast.

As League Champions Club Brugge have qualified directly for the group stage of the Champions League.

As runners-up Union Saint-Gilliose have ma de it into the final qualifying round for the Champions League. Victory over two legs will see them in the Champions League proper. Defeat will see them play in the group state of the Europa League. It will be the first time in 58 years that Union will have played in European competition.

As the team that has finished third RSC Anderlecht will play in the third (and final) qualifying round for the Conference League.

Thanks to AA Gent’s success in the Belgian Cup and the Europa Play-off, the team that finished fourth in the Champions Play-off Royal Antwerp FC will get a chance to play in Europe next season. The Great Old will play in the 2nd qualifying round for a place in the Conference League.