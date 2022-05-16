Motorist fleeing police crashes into the front of a Brussel school

At around 3pm on Sunday a police patrol spotted a vehicle driving at high speed around in the area around the Navezstraat in Schaarbeek. The officers wanted to check the driver’s papers and board documents and they set off in persuit of the car. It then hit another vehicle before crashing into the front of a school on Verwéestraat.

The driver of the car then attempted to escape on foot. However, officers were able to catch him. The man appeared to be under the influence of drugs and was driving despite his license having been revoked. The car the man was driving was a hire vehicle.

He was taken to hospital for treatment on the injuries he sustained in the crash before being question at the local police station.