Petrol price reaches new record level

The increase comes on top of numerous previous increases. From tomorrow (Tuesday 17 May) filling stations will be allowed to charge up to 2.025 euro for a litre of Benzine 95 (E10) petrol.

This is an increase of 9.2 eurocent on the current maximum price. Meanwhile, the maximum price for Benzine 98 (E5) petrol will rise by 16.1 eurocent to 2.201 euro/litre. The maximum price for a litre of diesel remains unchanged. The maximum price for diesel already rose to above 2 euro/litre on 5 March.

The maximum price set for petrol and diesel is dependent on fluctuations in the price of oil on the international markets. Since the start of the war in Ukraine the price of oil has increased considerably.

In an effort to soften the blow, the Federal Government brought in a temporary reduction in the level of excise duty levied on fuel. This measure will remain in force until at least 30 September.