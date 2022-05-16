Possibility of thunderstorms on Monday afternoon

After Sunday’s glorious sunshine, today (Monday) will see periods of cloud. Nevertheless, temperatures will remain pleasant at between 19°C at the coast and 25°C in central areas.

While many areas will remain dry, some areas in the north-east of the country (Limburg and the Kempen) could see showers or even thunderstorms on Monday afternoon.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be very warm and dry. Temperatures on Tuesday could reach 27°C while on Wednesday temperatures could even reach 30°C in some areas. This is exceptionally warm for May.

The chance of rain increases as we move into the second half of the week. Temperatures on Thursday and Friday will between 27°C and 28°C. It will be muggy with high levels of humidity in the air.

Next weekend should be dry. Sea air from the west will see temperatures fall to a more normal 20°C on Saturday and Sunday.