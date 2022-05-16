Two die in accident involving PostNL delivery van

The accident happened at around 11 am in the Weggevoerdenstraat in the East Flemish city of Aalst. Police and paramedics were at the scene quickly. However, they were able to do nothing to save the two people that had been run over by the van.

The two victims are a 59-year-old man, a roofer that was working on a property in the street, and a 68-year-old woman that the roofer was working for.

The results of an initial police investigation would point to the driver having left the engine of the van running while he was away making a delivery. The van started to move on its own and ran two people over a little further down the street.

The Mayor of Aalst Christophe D’Haese (Flemish nationalist) told VRT News that both he and the Chief of Police would like to express their deepest sympathy with the relatives of the two victims. He added that they have been offered help from victim support.

The Judicial Authorities say that the van was been driven by a 32-year-old man. Breath and saliva tests carried out on the man were both negative. His driving licence has been revoked for 15 days.