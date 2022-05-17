252 motorists already fined for using their mobiles while driving in Halle-Vilvoorde

The Halle-Vilvoorde Public Prosector Konings Ine Van Wymersch told VRT News that "During the past two weeks the police have paid greater attention to the use of mobile phones or tablets by motorist while driving when they have carried out roadside checks".

The penalties for anyone caught holding a mobile phone or tablet while driving are not lenient. Their driving licence is revoke for a period of 8 days and they have to appear in front of a Police Magistrate. There they will be issued with a fine and their driving ban may be extended. From 1 to 12 May 252 motorist were caught and fined. Of these 84 offenders were caught in the municipality of Dilbeek (to the west of Brussels) alone.

Ms Van Wymersch explained that the aim of the crack-down is not to fine as many people as possible, but to dissuade people from using mobile phones and tablets while driving ‘Because this is simply dangerous”.