Belgium issues bonds for the first time in three years

In a press release the Federal Agency for Public Debt says that the bonds will be issued with an investment term of 5 or 10 years. However, it is still unclear what level of interest will be paid on the the bonds. This will be determined on May 20th. Those wishing to purchase the bonds will be able to sign up to do so from 24 May to 3rd June.

The last time Belgium issued government bonds was in 2019. However, then to the rather low interest rate offered on the bonds, just 0.55%, meant that take up fell far short of expectations. Only around 4 million euro was raised from the bonds issue.

It was a very different story back in 2011 when an interest rate of 4% was on offer to those purchasing bonds from the state. The 2011 bonds issue raised 5.7 billion euro.