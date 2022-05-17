Doctors ask Constitutional Court to stop pharmacists from being able to administer COVID jabs

The Federal Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke (Flemish socialist) first launched the proposal to allow pharmacists to prescribe and administer coronavirus vaccines last year. The idea was to take some of the pressure off GPs and to increase the vaccination rate.

However, several doctors association expressed their concerns about the proposals that became law in March. The doctors have issues with pharmacists being allowed are allowed to carry out medical procedures and have objections concerning the financial compensation that the pharmacies will receive for doing this.

Now BVAS is going to the Constitutional Court to get the law revoked. The largest doctors' association fears that its member will be left to clear up if things go wrong because a patient suffers side effects after having been vaccinated.

"Pharmacists are not trained to detect medical problems caused by vaccination. Vaccination can trigger anaphylactic shock. There is a risk of neurological and immune complications, fever and asthenia”, BVAS says.

The association adds that sub-standard infrastructure at pharmacies means that "The constitutional right to health protection is compromised”.

Furthermore “Article 22 of the Constitution may also be involved here – the right to privacy – this could be jeopardized if the pharmacist, due to the presence of other customers, cannot guarantee medical secrecy.”

BVAS also has objections to pharmacists been given a fee from the state for vaccinating customers. Furthermore, it is argued that doctors are decimated against as unlike pharmacists they have to order their vaccines from a pharmacy or a vaccination centre.