Hasselt University students take first prize for their sustainable bra

The students say that their product counteracts the non-sustainable products marketed by the “fast fashion” industry.

The students that took the prize for Best Small Buisiness Project are undergraduates at the Business Studies Department at Hasselt University in Limburg Province. Arkaï’s bra is sustainable in two ways. Not only is it made out of recycled material, but it grows up to three cup sizes with its user (from A cup to C cup), which means that she is able to carry on using the bra for longer.

Having won first prize here, the Hasselt University student have secured a place at the European Best Small Business Project final in Estonia. Arkaï’s CEO, the second year business studies student Laura Stefani said that she and her team are delighted to have overcome such stiff opposition to take first prize.