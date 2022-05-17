Hilde Crevits replaces Wouter Beke as Flemish Welfare Minister, Jo Brouns becomes Economy and Agriculture Minister

She will now have the difficult and often thankless task of assuming political responsibility for health and welfare. This covers all forms of care ranging from crèches to residential care facilities for the elderly. Ms Crevits will remain Flemish Deputy Prime Minister.

Monday evening’s meeting of CD&V’s National Executive Committee also decided that Jo Brouns will take over from Ms Crevits as Flemish Economy, Employment and Agriculture Minister. Mr Brouns is currently Mayor of the Limburg municipality of Kinrooi and a member of the Flemish Parliament where he sat on the Agriculture Select Committee.

Mr Brouns has been Mayor of Kinrooi since 2013 and was first elected to the Flemish Parliament in 2019. As well as his knowledge of agricultural issues the fact that he, like Mr Beke, is from Limburg Province was an important, if not a deciding factor in him being chosen for a ministerial post.