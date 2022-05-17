Hilde Crevits replaces Wouter Beke as Flemish Welfare Minister, Jo Brouns becomes Economy and Agriculture Minister
The Flemish Christian democrat party CD&V opted for experience when deciding who should replace Wouter Beke as Flemish Health and Welfare Minister. Hilde Crevits has been a Minister in the Flemish Government since 2007 and is currently CD&V’s Deputy Prime Minister in the Flemish Government.
She will now have the difficult and often thankless task of assuming political responsibility for health and welfare. This covers all forms of care ranging from crèches to residential care facilities for the elderly. Ms Crevits will remain Flemish Deputy Prime Minister.
Monday evening’s meeting of CD&V’s National Executive Committee also decided that Jo Brouns will take over from Ms Crevits as Flemish Economy, Employment and Agriculture Minister. Mr Brouns is currently Mayor of the Limburg municipality of Kinrooi and a member of the Flemish Parliament where he sat on the Agriculture Select Committee.
Mr Brouns has been Mayor of Kinrooi since 2013 and was first elected to the Flemish Parliament in 2019. As well as his knowledge of agricultural issues the fact that he, like Mr Beke, is from Limburg Province was an important, if not a deciding factor in him being chosen for a ministerial post.
Who is Jo Brouns?
Jo Brouns was born on 12 January 1975 in Kinrooi, a Limburg municipality on the border with The Netherlands. He has been Mayor there since 2013. His father Hubert also served as Mayor of Kinrooi for 16 years. At the last municipal elections Mr Brouns list achieved an absolute majority, gaining around 60% of the popular vote.
Mr Brouns worked at the office of Jo Vandeurzen, another Limburg Christian democrat, who served as Flemish Health and Welfare Minister for ten years. From 2006 to 2019 he a member of the Provincial Council in Limburg. Since 2019 Mr Brouns has been a member of the Flemish Parliament. He is married and he and his wife have three children.