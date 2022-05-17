Master plan to tackle homophobia and transphobia

The message from the Belgium’s Federal Government is clear: "Love is love". These three little words form the heart of a big national plan to tackle homophobia and transphobia.

No fewer than 10 Ministers and Secretaries of State have contributed to the plan that contains a total of 133 measures. The plan’s aim is to ensure that no one in Belgium should feel unsafe or discriminated against whatever their sexual orientation or gender identity.

It has been estimated that up to 15% of all people living in Belgium are either not heterosexual or have a different gender identity to their biological gender.

Eva Declerck from of the LGBTQIA+ pressure group Cavaria believes that something needs to change. Ms Declerck told VRT News that “Right now there is a norm in our society governing these aspects of a person’s identity and when people don't conform to that norm then they are confronted with violence, hurtful remarks. The (LGBTQIA+) community is looking for acceptance and security.”