Number of COVID-19 patients hospitalised falls to just over 1,500
The public health science institute Sciensano has released the latest figures on the coronavirus pandemic in Belgium. They show further falls in the number of new infections, hospitalisations and deaths.
During the week from 7 to 13 May an average of 3,701 positive coronavirus test results were recorded each day. This is 16% down on the daily average during the previous week (1 to 6 May).
Between 7 and 13 May an average of 18,600 coronavirus tests were carried out each day. This is around the same as during the previous week. Of those tested, 22% tested positive for coronavirus, down 2.8 percentage points on the week before.
Between 10 and 16 May the basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus stood at 0.88. This means that on average every 100 people with the virus infected a further 88 others.
Hospitalisations and deaths
During the week from 10 to 16 May an average of 102 people with COVID-19 were hospitalised in Belgium each day. This is 16% down on the number of hospitalisations during the previous week. This figure only includes those hospitalised specifically for treatment on the ill-effects of COVID-19.
On Monday 16 May a total of 1,513 people with COVID-19 were being cared for in Belgian hospitals. This figure that includes all patients with COVID-19, also those that were initially admitted for treatment on other ailments, is 20% down on a week ago.
Of those hospitalised 106 are in intensive care. This figure is 16% lower than it was a week ago.
During the week from 7 to 13 May an average of 9 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is down 42% on the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic more than two years ago 31,656 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.