Number of COVID-19 patients hospitalised falls to just over 1,500

During the week from 7 to 13 May an average of 3,701 positive coronavirus test results were recorded each day. This is 16% down on the daily average during the previous week (1 to 6 May).

Between 7 and 13 May an average of 18,600 coronavirus tests were carried out each day. This is around the same as during the previous week. Of those tested, 22% tested positive for coronavirus, down 2.8 percentage points on the week before.

Between 10 and 16 May the basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus stood at 0.88. This means that on average every 100 people with the virus infected a further 88 others.