23-year-old burgles Palace of Justice

A member of the public was caught breaking into the Brussels Palace of Justice early this morning. Around 5AM the 23-year-old broke a first-floor window injuring himself in the process and managed to gain access. He then proceeded to smash several other windows and to take a fire extinguisher off the wall. Thanks to CCTV federal police swiftly localised the burglar in the building and intercepted him. It’s believed the burglar stole several dossiers from the prosecutor general’s office but the Brussels public prosecutor’s office is unwilling to confirm this report.