Beermat reveals Jimi Hendrix thought up album name down the pub in Brussels

“Are You Experienced” was released in 1967. VRT’s Korneel De Clercq has tracked down a beermat on which Hendrix wrote the name of his debut album in café Le Coq in Brussels weeks before it was released.

Korneel spoke with veteran Belgian rock journalist Jean-Noël Coghe, who spent several days on tour with Hendrix when he was only 20. They visited venues in Paris, the North of France and Mouscron (Hainault – Belgium). In Brussels Hendrix frequented café Le Coq in the Ortsstraat in the City of Brussels, where a Leopold, a long-lost lager, was his favourite tipple.

One day Coghe collected Hendrix from the boozer to take him to TV studios. The musician was jotting something down on a beermat that the future journalist pocketed without giving it a second thought.

Only later did Coghe discover that the beermat in his pocket bore the name of Hendrix’s first album written in psychedelic letters. The album was released a month after the visit to Le Coq. Was this a coincidence? Coghe doesn’t believe so. He thinks Hendrix conceived the name of the album down the Brussels pub and to this day cherishes the beermat.