Demonstrators protest Djalali execution

The Iranian-Swedish emergency medicine doctor has been languishing in an Iranian death cell for six years now after being accused of spying. During a visit to his homeland the doctor was charged with spying for a foreign power, tried and sentenced to death.

Demonstrators included delegations from the Flemish and Francophone Free Universities of Brussels as well as Amnesty International activists. The Iranian authorities say the legal process is at an end. An execution is expected by 21 May at the latest.