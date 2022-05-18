Matthias Schoenaerts calls for justice for Sanda Dia

In addition to being a celebrated thespian Schoenaerts is also a graffiti artist working under the name Zenith. The work in black and white was inspired by a photo of Sanda Dia.

It stands in the field where the Rock Werchter music festival is staged. A container installation has been standing in the field since 2014 and can be visited all year round. Artist Arne Quinze is the curator of these North West Walls and each year he gets different street artists to create their work on the walls.

Schoenaerts earlier honoured George Floyd and Adama Traoré, who both died as a result of police violence, in a graffiti work. In his Instagram post Zenith (Schoenaerts) calls for justice for Sanda Dia.