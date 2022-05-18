Thalys axes IZY “to provide greater clarity”

Instead of the business traveller eyed by Thalys, IZY was a service targeting rail passengers on the move for leisure. Tickets could be purchased for as little as 10 euros.

During the first three years of operation IZY conveyed 1.2 million passengers. The average journey time between Brussels and Paris was two and a half hours – twice the journey time on Thalys. IZY services operated on conventional track instead of the Thalys high speed line.

In recent months the company has been cutting back IZY services and also employing carriages with the red Thalys livery.

Thalys’s Matthias Baertsoen says the axing will result in “greater clarity”: “Customers will be able to enjoy all the facilities offered by Thalys and it will be easier to rebook and cancel tickets. We guarantee a shorter journey time as trains will use the high-speed track”.

This summer Thalys will be offering several cheap formulas. Youngsters, a key IZY target group, too will qualify for cheaper fares.