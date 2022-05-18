Thundery showers and possible flooding on the way

The dry conditions of late means the soil is hard and that will prevent rainwater from flowing into the earth easily. Rain in regular doses could prevent flooding but Frank warns us to expect torrential rain during the thundery showers with hail and gusty conditions. The thundery showers will be pretty localised and some areas won’t see a spot of rain either.

In many places the soil won’t be able to process the buckets of rain coming down from the heavens during torrential showers and that could lead to flooding.

Wednesday there will be a succession of sunny and cloudier periods, mainly dry, with highs of 28°C, 20°C on the coast.

Thursday and Friday are changeable with rain and thundery showers. Highs of 27°C on Thursday, 24°C on Friday.

Saturday highs of 21°C with mainly dry conditions. Sunday pretty much like today though cooler at 22°C.