100-euro energy grant on your bill soon
Consumers will soon be receiving the 100-euro ‘heating grant’ introduced by the federal government to help people deal with the steep rise in energy costs. Energy suppliers started to process payment of the grant this week, but for some consumers it could take till the end of July before they see the money being deducted from their bill.
Every household connected to the network will receive the grant as a one-off payment. In most cases energy suppliers will deduct the amount from your bill and no actual payment will occur, except in some exceptional cases.
The energy suppliers’ federation is asking consumers not to phone or email their supplier with a view to an earlier payment. “This won’t speed matters up” says Stéphane Bocqué. “It will more likely have the reverse effect. Everybody who qualifies will receive the grant. If this hasn’t happened by the end of July you should contact the federal economy ministry that will examine your case”.