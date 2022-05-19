100-euro energy grant on your bill soon

Every household connected to the network will receive the grant as a one-off payment. In most cases energy suppliers will deduct the amount from your bill and no actual payment will occur, except in some exceptional cases.

The energy suppliers’ federation is asking consumers not to phone or email their supplier with a view to an earlier payment. “This won’t speed matters up” says Stéphane Bocqué. “It will more likely have the reverse effect. Everybody who qualifies will receive the grant. If this hasn’t happened by the end of July you should contact the federal economy ministry that will examine your case”.