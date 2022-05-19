‘Belgian’ telescope shoots incredible snaps of the sun

On 26 March the Solar Orbiter flew past the sun at its closest distance yet. A heatshield able to protect against temperatures of 500°C meant all instruments continued to operate perfectly.

“It’s the first time that a space probe with a telescope on board approaches the sun so closely allowing us to make numerous sharp photos” says David Berghmans of the Royal Observatory in Brussels.

Berghmans is lead researcher of the Extreme Ultraviolet Imager telescope that was largely made in Belgium that is now heading the research.

The scientist was blown off his feet when he saw the latest photos.

“My favourite is a shot of the South Pole. We have never seen it in such definition. A second photo we’ve named the hedgehog because of the jets of hot gas heading in all directions. Nobody has ever seen the corona in such detail”.

The photos all now need to be analysed creating years of work for researchers.

On 13 October 2022 the probe will approach the sun even more closely at a distance of 43 million kilometres.