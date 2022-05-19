“Children getting their first mobile at the age of 8”

Children are getting hold of smartphones at an ever-younger age. The two-yearly survey conducted by Mediawijs, the Flemish knowledge centre for media and digital wisdom, and Mediaraven, an organisation that promotes digital applications among children, on the possession and use of digital media among children and youngsters confirms what we all thought.

When the transition to secondary school at the age of 12 was the moment most kids got a smartphone in 2018, by 2020 9 had become the new average age. Today the age stands a further year lower at 8.

The survey reveals that digital puberty is starting earlier and earlier with children in their 3rd or 4th year of primary on apps used by many youngsters.

Very young children (6-8) are watching video, listening to music and gaming” says Hadewijch Vanwynsberghe. “8-to-10-year-olds are doing homework online. From the age of 10 we notice a surge in social media activity. TikTok, Snapchat and WhatsApp are later followed by Instagram”.

The research also revealed how little attention is being paid in the home and at school to the use of social media and its risks.

Many primary school children are never taught about gaming, online privacy, sexting, cyber harassment, fake news, advertising and finding a healthy balance regarding the time they spend looking at a screen.

Mediawijs also argues in favour of greater action by social media companies to deal with undesirable content.