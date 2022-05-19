Bart De Wever is terrorist for 15 minutes

For several months now the services have been training officers belonging to the Casualty Extraction and Rescues Team (CE-RT) in how to free people who have been taken hostage.

Bart De Wever came to give a helping hand and assumed the role of hostage taker. Police first attend the scene in a bid to neutralise the perps. In the next stage fire officers join the operation to free as many people as possible. The training sessions are held to train police and fire service first responders.

Mr De Wever took part in an AMOK incident when several suspects attempt to claim as many victims as possible.

“I had to hold a news conference to show off the working of the CE-RT team. We then hit on the idea of me playing the role of a terrorist for 15 minutes. The shooting left quite an impression on me!”