Nasty weather across Belgium

Helpline 1722 has been activated for people facing an emergency and in need of assistance from the fire service when there is no threat to life. The number is intended to ease pressure on emergency number 112.

During the height of the torrential rain between 1PM and 2PM Flanders counted some 140km of traffic jams, an unusually high figure for this hour. On the E40 motorway around Aalst many drivers parked on the hard shoulder for a while because they felt it was too dangerous to continue their journey.

In Brussels animals in a field (above) took little notice of the rain and continued their activities unfazed, while in Antwerp (below) many a garden experienced unusually blustery conditions.