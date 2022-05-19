Rooftop bars are the new hype in Brussels

Venues now include the Victoria Tower near the Kruidtuin (Botanique), the roof of the former Sheraton hotel at Rogier and soon also the ING Building.

Pascal Smet, secretary of state for urban planning in the Brussels region, speaks of several new rooftop terraces opening in the area around the North Station soon: “We’re talking about rooftop terraces that will be open to the general public, though opening hours will apply”.

Mr Smet welcomes the investment in rooftop bars: “They provide a completely different way of experiencing the city. Depending on the building and where you are standing seeing Brussels from a height always means something new. There’s a big difference with cities like Paris where this doesn’t exist. We must play this trump card”.

A rooftop bar will soon open on top of the ING Building. ING’s Géry Wets accepts it’s a pretty unusual initiative for a bank but he explains ING wants to connect with the city: “All our employees will be able to use it as well as clients and visitors”.