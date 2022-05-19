Thundery showers leave trail of devastation

In Westmalle (Antwerp Province) the roof of an Albert Heijn supermarket collapsed under the force of the rain. The shop flooded and had to be closed as staff struggled to save perishable food products.

In the city of Antwerp the fire service received 94 calls about flooded streets and cellars.

In East Flanders Michelbeke in Brakel bore the brunt of the torrential rain. Soil was swept off farmland and ended up in the village. In places mud stood 30 cm high in the street. Fire fighters and municipal workers were involved in a major clean up to allow traffic to resume.