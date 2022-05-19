Yellow weather warning for thundery showers

The Met Office is forecasting changeable conditions with torrential thundery showers that may include hail and strong gusts in places. Highs up at 25°C.

The weather warning applies till 10PM on Thursday but more localised thundery showers may occur on Friday. Flooding can’t be excluded.

VRT weather presenter Frank says the ground is as dry as a bone and simply won’t be able to process excess water: “March was the driest March on record. There wasn’t enough rain in the first half of April. For five weeks now it has been incredibly dry”.

Lightning strikes are expected to accompany the thundery showers. Two homes in West Flanders were struck overnight leading to a roof fire in Desselgem. In Kortrijk the strike damaged gas mains and led to an electricity outage.

A pretty active rain zone will move from western and central parts this morning reaching eastern tracts later. Especially in the east and south east torrential showers are forecast.

More thundery showers are expected during Thursday night. Abundant rainfall is forecast for Friday. Between 10 and 15 litres per square metre are anticipated.