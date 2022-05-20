48-tonne crane falls at lock complex in West Flanders
Considerable damage has been caused along the Roeselare-Leie Canal at Ooiegem, near Wielsbeke after a large crane toppled over there on Friday morning. Thankfully, no one was injured in the incident that happened next to the Ooiegem lock complex.
The crane at the lock to help with renovation work. It overturned at around 8AM on Friday. It is still unclear what caused the crane to topple. A load thud was heard over a wide area.
The damage to the site is not too serious. However, the crane itself was badly damaged. Two other cranes were hoist the crane back upright again.