COVID-19: Hospital admissions below 100/day for the first time in 7 months
The public health science institute Sciensano has released the latest figures of the coronavirus pandemic in Belgium. They show further falls in the number of new infections registered, hospitalisations and deaths among people that have COVID-19.
During the week from 10 to 16 May an of 3,536 people tested positive for coronavirus in Belgium each day. This is down 19% on the average number of positive tests each day during the previous week.
During the same period an average of 18,100 coronavirus tests were carried out each day, 7% fewer than during the previous week. Of these 21% were positive. This is 3.1 percentage points down on the previous week.
Between 10 and 16 May the basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus in Belgium stood at 0.84. This means that every 100 people with the virus infected a further 84 others.
Hospitalisation and deaths
During the week from 13 and 19 May an average of 91 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to hospital in Belgium each day. This figure that only includes those admitted specifically because they have coronavirus is down 25% on the previous week (6 to 12 May). For the first time in 7 months the 7-day average for hospitalisations is below 100/day.
On Thursday there were 1,408 patients with COVID-19 in Belgian hospitals. This is 18% down on the previous week. This figure includes all patients that have tested positive for coronavirus, including those initially admitted for other ailments. Of those hospitalised 105 are in intensive care.
During the week from 10 to 16 May an average of 10 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is down 22% on the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic more than 2 years ago 31,675 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.