COVID-19: Hospital admissions below 100/day for the first time in 7 months

During the week from 10 to 16 May an of 3,536 people tested positive for coronavirus in Belgium each day. This is down 19% on the average number of positive tests each day during the previous week.

During the same period an average of 18,100 coronavirus tests were carried out each day, 7% fewer than during the previous week. Of these 21% were positive. This is 3.1 percentage points down on the previous week.

Between 10 and 16 May the basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus in Belgium stood at 0.84. This means that every 100 people with the virus infected a further 84 others.