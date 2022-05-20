Masks off on public transport from Monday, Passenger Locator Form shelved

After a virual meeting that lasted only around half an hour it was decided that from Monday it will no longer be mandatory to wear a face covering on public transport. This means that the for first time in over two years we will no longer be required to cover our noses and mouths (and risk a fine if we don’t) when we take a bus, train, tram or the metro.

Visitors to care homes will no longer have to wear a face covering during their visit. However, the wearing of face coverings will remain mandatory for those that work there.

It is will also remain mandatory to wear a face covering if you visit a medical practice or a hospital, but not when you visit a pharmacy. Face coverings also remain recommended in places where there are (likely to be) a lot of people such as dentist's waiting rooms and care homes. Adequate ventilation also remains strongly recommended.