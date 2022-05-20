Masks off on public transport from Monday, Passenger Locator Form shelved
The Consultative Committee that is made up of representatives of Belgium’s Federal, regional and language community governments has met to discuss the measures that are currently still in force to help curb the spread of coronavirus. With new infections and hospitalisations falling and the summer ahead of us it was decided to the restrictions still in force.
After a virual meeting that lasted only around half an hour it was decided that from Monday it will no longer be mandatory to wear a face covering on public transport. This means that the for first time in over two years we will no longer be required to cover our noses and mouths (and risk a fine if we don’t) when we take a bus, train, tram or the metro.
Visitors to care homes will no longer have to wear a face covering during their visit. However, the wearing of face coverings will remain mandatory for those that work there.
It is will also remain mandatory to wear a face covering if you visit a medical practice or a hospital, but not when you visit a pharmacy. Face coverings also remain recommended in places where there are (likely to be) a lot of people such as dentist's waiting rooms and care homes. Adequate ventilation also remains strongly recommended.
Travel to Belgium
From Monday 23 May it will no longer be necessary to fill in a Passenger Locator Form (PLF) for travelers coming to Belgium. It will also no longer be necessary to present proof of vaccination, recovery or having taken a test when entering Belgium.
Furthermore, the ban on non-essential travel from outside the EU has been lifted as has the obligation to take a coronavirus test and to quarantine for ten days if necessary.
However, if and when a country is confronted with a new “variant of concern” people travelling to Belgium from that country (or countries) will have to follow the procedure that are currently in place.
Be prepared
Although the Covid Safe Ticket (CST) was scrapped some time ago and the Corona Barometer will be shelved from Monday. They may return at some point in the future if there is an upsurge in infection in the autumn.
The Consultative Committee intends to be ready with measures that can be taken if and when this proves necessary. To this end the advice of the Covid Focal Point, the body that coordinates the work done by the regions and language communities to tackle Covid.
The Inter-ministerial conference of Health Ministers will also look into the necessity and the practicalities of offering an additional booster dose of coronavirus vaccine later this year.