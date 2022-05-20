More storms on the way during Friday afternoon

In addition to localised flooding, high winds could also cause issues, the VRT’s weatherman Bram Verbruggen says. KMI had initially issued a Code Yellow weather warning for storms. However, this has been upscaled to Code Orange in Limburg, Brussels, Namur Province and Flemish and Walloon Brabant from 2pm.

During the next few hours, a front bringing heavy rain, thunder and lightning, gusts of high wind and hail will sweep across the country from the southwest to the northeast. The weather will have calmed by the evening.

Bram Verbruggen told VRT News that "It will probably rain just about everywhere, but the weather forecasting model predicts the most rain to fall in central and eastern areas. We’re talking about quantities of more than 30 or 40 litres per square metre. This could lead to localised flooding and there could be wind damage”.

The 1722 hotline for those requiring non urgent storm-related help from the Fire Service (for example to deal with fallen trees or flooded cellars) has been activated.

Initially a Code Orange weather warning only applied to Liège and Luxembourg Provinces. However, after consultations with its counterparts in The Netherlands and France KMI has now decided to extend the Code Orange warning to a further 4 other provinces and the Brussels-Capital Region as well.