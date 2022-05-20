Second case of monkeypox confirmed
A second case of monkeypox has been confirmed in Belgium. The Leuven University virologist Marc Van Ranst wrote on the social media platform Twitter that staff at his lab had diagnosed a second patient as having the virus. The second patient is connected to the person that was confirmed to have the virus on Thursday as they had both attended the same party. However, the man is not the first patient’s partner.
On Friday morning Professor Van Ranst tweeted that a man from Flemish Brabant is the second confirmed case of monkeypox in Belgium. He is reported not to be seriously ill.
However, his skin is covered by with the boil-like wounds caused by infection with the monkeypox virus (example in the photo above).
How the man came to be infected with monkeypox is still being investigated.