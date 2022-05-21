“Second hand clothes market to dwarf fast fashion by 2030”

Schramme, a lecturer in fashion management, says the second-hand clothes market is growing three times as fast as the regular fashion market: “The expectation is that second hand will be twice as big as fast fashion by 2030”.

Most people still purchase most of their clothes at big chains: clothes are cheap and will only be warn for a couple of seasons. If the fast fashion market is more or less stable, the second-hand market is surging ahead thanks to online platforms like Vinted.

“Some chains too are getting in on the act” says Schramme. “You can return old clothes and last year a big retailer like H&M started to work with a Belgian vintage store making their clothes available in its outlets”.

Schramme sees various reasons for the popularity of second-hand clothes: “As a society we have nostalgia for the past. The retro trend is also noticeable in sectors like furniture and gastronomy”.

“Price and sustainability are also factors. Young people from Generation Z like to buy and sell on online platforms and become real wardrobe entrepreneurs!”

“There’s also a reaction to fast fashion where everybody wears the same. People go in search of their own personality”.