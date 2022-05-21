“Second hand clothes market to dwarf fast fashion by 2030”
Second hand clothes are becoming increasingly trendy. “It’s especially among the young that we see this phenomenon” says Annick Schramme of Antwerp University. Second hand clothes are also sustainable and cheap and we even see commercial clothes retailers now warming to this market.
Schramme, a lecturer in fashion management, says the second-hand clothes market is growing three times as fast as the regular fashion market: “The expectation is that second hand will be twice as big as fast fashion by 2030”.
Most people still purchase most of their clothes at big chains: clothes are cheap and will only be warn for a couple of seasons. If the fast fashion market is more or less stable, the second-hand market is surging ahead thanks to online platforms like Vinted.
“Some chains too are getting in on the act” says Schramme. “You can return old clothes and last year a big retailer like H&M started to work with a Belgian vintage store making their clothes available in its outlets”.
Schramme sees various reasons for the popularity of second-hand clothes: “As a society we have nostalgia for the past. The retro trend is also noticeable in sectors like furniture and gastronomy”.
“Price and sustainability are also factors. Young people from Generation Z like to buy and sell on online platforms and become real wardrobe entrepreneurs!”
“There’s also a reaction to fast fashion where everybody wears the same. People go in search of their own personality”.