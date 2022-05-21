Brussels stages first European Pride since the pandemic
Brussels is marking Belgian Pride today, a celebration of the LGBTQ+ community. The event had to be cancelled due to the pandemic for two years in a row but now 120,000 people are gathering.
“Open” is this year’s theme. It’s a call for greater inclusion, respect and equality.
Pride Village, a venue decorated in the colours of the rainbow flag, is open. The actual Belgian Pride parade started from Brussels Central Station at 2:30PM. The party will continue well into the night with concerts until midnight.
The Belgian Pride is the first event of its kind in Europe since the pandemic. “We needed to get out and become visible once again” says Pride spokesman Laurent Malais. “We should have the courage to speak out and listen. No more taboos in 2022!”
News that several people who visited the Fetish festival Darklands in Antwerp at the beginning of the month have come down with monkeypox after being intime is causing concern. The Belgian Pride message is: “Stay at home if you have symptoms. We’ll see you next year!”
Several politicians joined the parade including Europe’s first trans minister, the publicly-owned businesses minister Petra De Sutter (Flemish green). “I wish a parade like this was no longer necessary but when you see what is happening in society and in politics, I believe you need to continue to fight for the freedoms enjoyed in this country” she said.
Asylum minister Sammy Mahdi (Flemish Christian democrat) says “love is love. There are too many people who are in love with somebody and get hassle or comments”.
“I was born in Brussels. I know that in some cities it can be difficult just to walk about and be in love. It shouldn’t be like that.”