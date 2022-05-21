Brussels stages first European Pride since the pandemic

“Open” is this year’s theme. It’s a call for greater inclusion, respect and equality.

Pride Village, a venue decorated in the colours of the rainbow flag, is open. The actual Belgian Pride parade started from Brussels Central Station at 2:30PM. The party will continue well into the night with concerts until midnight.

The Belgian Pride is the first event of its kind in Europe since the pandemic. “We needed to get out and become visible once again” says Pride spokesman Laurent Malais. “We should have the courage to speak out and listen. No more taboos in 2022!”

News that several people who visited the Fetish festival Darklands in Antwerp at the beginning of the month have come down with monkeypox after being intime is causing concern. The Belgian Pride message is: “Stay at home if you have symptoms. We’ll see you next year!”