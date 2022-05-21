Truck driver puts WPC in hospital

Wetteren services is one of the few places along the E40 motorway where truckdrivers can park their vehicle for the night. Several carparks have been closed in an attempt to clamp down on human-trafficking. Others are shut due to works. All this has heightened tensions at the crowded carpark.

On Wednesday night matters really got out of hand when a drunk Bulgarian truck driver attacked police officers after they had requested he move his vehicle because it wasn’t properly parked.

The truckdriver flew into a rage attacking a female officer and incapacitating her for six weeks. The driver has now been arrested.