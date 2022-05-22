Ghentian talent on “Later with Jools Holland”

Adigéry, who is of Martinican roots, and Pupul, son of cartoonist Kamagurka, performed “Ceci n’est pas un cliché”.

Their appearance with Holland is a clear boost for their career. “This will have a great impact on their career” says music journalist Sasha Van der Speeten. “They can no longer be ignored. They have been launched”.

Holland cited Jamie Callum as the person who had recommended the Belgian twosome. The musician confirmed that it was the first time Ghentians had appeared on his show.

The Belgians’ first album “Topical Dancer” recorded together with Stephen and David Dewaele of Soulwax and 2manydjs fame earlier received a warm welcome from the international music press.

Adigéry confirmed she had always been obsessed by Jools Holland’s show and even wrote a song about it!