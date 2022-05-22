Paperclip stuns at Queen Elisabeth competition
Belgium’s Stéphanie Huang (video top) has made it through to the finals of this year’s Queen Elisabeth Competition for cello. She is the only Belgian to do so. The semi-finals really brought out the best in the contenders where works by van Beethoven and Debussy sit cheek by jowl with contemporary compositions.
Loading video player ...
Korea’s Hayoung Choi (video above) used several unusual techniques to perform Penderecki’s “Capriccio per Siegfried Palm”, while Switzerland’s Samuel Niederhauser (video below) got the audience on his hand by performing Demenga’s “EFEU” with a paperclip on his strings.
Loading video player ...