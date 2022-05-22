Victorious Persoon eyes WBC world championship bout
37-year-old Flemish woman boxer Delfine Persoon beat the WBC deputy world champion Elhem Mekhaled during a bout in Abu Dhabi. After ten rounds the jury unanimously declared the Belgian the winner. Persoon is now eyeing a match against the WBC world champion, America’s Alicia Baumgartner.
Persoon and Mekhaled had been hauled in as a warm-up act ahead of a demonstration by Floyd Mayweather. Equally balanced this resulted in an intense match. From the start, Persoon opted for the attack against Mekhaled, who remained unbeaten in 15 fights.
The Belgian police officer impressed the jury that declared her the winner after ten 2-minute rounds.