3 care homes monitored by quality watchdog: "Lack of staff and small rooms"

The Flemish care and health agency 'Zorg en Gezondheid' has concerns about three nursing homes: "De Kleine Kasteeltjes" in Brecht, "De Pelikaan" in Deurne (both Antwerp province) and "Rodenbach" in Denderleeuw (Flemish Brabant).

Deurne and Brecht are short of employees to carry out all tasks correctly. As a consequence, some people are performing tasks which should be done under the supervision of a nurse, such as administering medication. Deurne would need as many as 11 extra staff, Brecht would need one extra person to cope.

And there's more. In Brecht, the infrastructure is inadequate, e.g. in the hallway and staircase. Not every resident can reach the alarm button from his or her bed. And the administration is inadequate, says Joris Moonens of Zorg en Gezondheid.

The Rodenbach nursing home also has various infrastructure problems. "We issued a warning two years ago, but since then nothing much has happened", says Moonens.