A goodbye for some as football season ends

Club Brugge pushed revelations Union to second place in the Champions Play-offs after the Brussels club had led the standings for the largest part of the season. In their gala match, home against Anderlecht, Bruges were held to a 1-all draw by Anderlecht. Anderlecht come third, Antwerp fourth and European Play-off winners KAA Gent fifth.

Antwerp coach Brian Priske has been told to leave the club. Antwerp wants a new coach and hopes to get Dutchman Mark van Bommel. Vincent Kompany is expected to stay at Anderlecht, but rumour has it that he may make the switch to Burnley. However, Burnley did not manage to avoid relegation, making a possible transfer less likely.

Club Brugge coach Alfred Schreuder will leave the club again after a short spell, it is not clear who will replace him. Union see their top scorer Denis Undav move to Brighton & Hove Albion.

The new season in the top flight will commence at the end of July.