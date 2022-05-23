Median wage of Flemish employees almost 3,000 euros per month, highest wages in Brussels 

The figures only apply to the wage itself: fringe benefits, holiday pay or 13-month pay have not been taken into account. Flemings are better off than Walloon employees, who have to be content with 2,766 euros, about 220 euros less than in Flanders. Brussels however boasts the best score, with a median wage of 3,322 euros. (the map below shows the median wage per province in Flanders, compared to Brussels and Wallonia).

White-collar workers are best off in Brussels, while blue-collar workers have the highest salary in Limburg province. "A question of demand and supply", experts say.